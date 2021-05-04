When Is 'Star Wars The Bad Batch' Episode 2 Releasing? Know All About The Animated Series

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is an American animated series created by Dave Filoni for the streaming service Disney+. It is part of the Star Wars franchise, acting as both a sequel to and spin-off from the series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Here is everything you need to know about The Bad Batch release time.

When is Star Wars The Bad Batch episode 2 releasing?

According to a report by Dual Shockers, the first episode of The Bad Batch released today, on May 4, 2021, on the occasion of Star Wars Day. Fans of the franchise are eagerly waiting for the second episode of the animated series, which is slated to release on May 7, 2021, at 12 PM PDT and 12.30 PM Indian Standard Time. The first episode has been titled Aftermath and the remaining titles for five episodes are yet to be announced. The trailer tells the story of a handful of outliers of a society that is reeling from the aftermath of the infamous Clone Wars. The outliers in question, who are famous for following their own set of rules, can be seen going up against the pre-established system with the help of other characters in the universe.

The Bad Batch is a group of rogue clone soldiers that first debuted in the final season of the Clone Wars. The Bad Batch follows the adventures of the elite experimental clones, who all have certain powers that regular clones do not possess. These powers make The Bad Batch a very dangerous group of soldiers. They find themselves in the middle of a war-torn galaxy, immediately after the events of the Clone Wars. They have to navigate through the galaxy taking on dangerous missions and doing their best to survive.

The Bad Batch cast

As far as Star Wars: The Bad Batch cast is concerned, the recently released animated series will be front-lined by Ming Na Wen, as the voice of Fennec Shand. Renowned voice artist Dee Bradley Baker will be seen as one of the Clone Troopers. The series, as per IMDb, will also feature the likes of Noshir Dalal, Andrew Kishino as Saw Gerrera, and Stephen Stanton as Admiral Tarkin.

Image Credits: The Bad Batch Official Instagram Account