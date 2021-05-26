When Is 'That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime' Season 2 Episode 13 Releasing?

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is an anime series that first aired in 2018. The show is currently in its second season. In the previous episode, Rimuru gets to know about Clayman's involvement with Milim and Frey. Read on to know more about That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 2 episode 13 release date.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 2 episode 13 release date

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime's next episode is scheduled to release in September 2021. However, the date has not been revealed yet. The 12th episode released at the end of March. The 13th episode is also called episode 37 counting the 24 episodes of season 1. Each episode has a gap of two months between them. The users who have subscribed to premium Crunchyroll will be able to watch the episode when its releases. However, others will have to wait for a few weeks to watch it on other websites. The audience from Australia and New Zealand will be able to watch the episode on AnimeLab.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime preview of season 2 episode 12

In That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 2 episode 12, Rimuru ascends as a demon lord. But even though he becomes the demon lord, he is not too hard and retains the core part of his identity. He finds out that Euranzia was destructed and Carrion was defeated by Milim. He was helped by another demon lord, Frey. The citizens take refuge in the tempest. Rimuru figures that Clayman might have played a part in the destruction of Euranzia. Rimuru uses his powers and finally fulfils the old promise that he made to Dragon Veldora. He releases him and gives him a new body.

About That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime cast

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime cast features Miho Okasaki, Megumi Toyoguchi, Tomoaki Maeno and Yumiri Hanamori in the lead roles. The plot of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime follows the life of Rimuru, a 37-year-old man who was reincarnated as a slime. This was because he made certain requests during his death.

Image: Still from That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.