When Is 'The Penthouse' Season 3 Releasing? Find Out Here

The K-Drama Series The Penthouse: War in Life, is returning for its third season. The makers announced that the show will be premiering from June 4, 2021, on Fridays. The show has an overall IMDB rating of 8.8/10 and was written by Kim Soon-ok. The Penthouse: War in Life season 3 started being shot on April 27, 2021.

The Penthouse 3 release date

After the release of its second season on February 19, 2021, The Penthouse: War in Life is all set for the release of its season 3, on every Friday starting from June 4, 2021, 6:30 PM KST. Initially, the show aired twice a week, but this will not be the case for its latest season. The Penthouse: War in Life first aired on October 26, 2020, and the latest season will have 11 episodes.

About The Penthouse

The Penthouse: War in Life is a South Korean television series, that revolves around the wealthy families living in the Hera Palace and their children who go to the Cheong-ah Arts School. The show deals with various genres such as Suspense, Drama, Crime, Revenge, Thriller, and Mystery. The show had around 21 episodes in its first season, and 13 episodes in the second season. While the first season saw an average viewership of 3.35 million, the second one saw that of 4.67 million. The show won 9 awards in the SBS Drama Awards in the year 2020. The show is placed at number 8 in the Top 50 Korean television series per nationwide viewers.

Cast and Crew of The Penthouse

The Penthouse: War in Life stars Lee Ji-ah as Na Ae-Kyo, and Shim Su-Ryeon, while Kim So-Yeon plays Cheon Seo-jin. The show also has Eugene playing Oh Yoon-hee. Apart from this, the show features Um Ki-Joon, Yoon Jong-Hoon, Shin Eun-Kyung, Bong Tae-kyu, Park Eun-Seok, Yoon Joo-hee, and Ha Do-Kwon in notable roles. Season 1 of the show was created by Choi Young-Hoon, and the second and third seasons were created by Park Young-soo. The show is written by Kim Soon-ok, and directed by Joo Dong-min, Park Bo-ram, and Park Soo-jin.

Credits: My Drama World YouTube and Stills from The Penthouse: War in Life

