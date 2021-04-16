When Kabir Bedi Revealed Ex-wife Protima Put Up A Performance For 'Octopussy' Crew

Kabir Bedi had once revealed the amazing experiences he had while shooting for the James Bond film, Octopussy. The actor played the role of Gobina, who served as an antagonist to the film's plot. The 1983 spy film saw a major portion of the movie being shot in Udaipur. Kabir Bedi, during a throwback interview with Cinestaan, had spoken about these experiences on the sets of the film and how proud he felt to have an Indian backdrop to a Bond film back then.

Kabir Bedi's ex-wife Protima had performed an Odissi dance for James Bond crew

Kabir Bedi in the interview spoke that it was beautiful to shoot around the Lake Palace in Udaipur. The actor said that India’s beautiful architectural backdrop served as a perfect canvas and depicted the vast history of the place. Further on, Kabir spoke about the cast of the James Bond film and mentioned that his then-wife Protima Gupta was present on the sets at the time. He added that his ex-wife performed an Odissi dance for the crew and entertained them with some authentic Indian performances. Closing this statement, that veteran actor said that it was truly a wonderful time for him to be shooting a Bond film in India.

Speaking solely about Bond films, Kabir Bedi said that he was a huge fan of Sean Connery’s interpretation of the British spy; however, it was Roger Moore whom he admired a bit more. The actor was quoted saying that Roger brought more levity to the film series, according to the above-mentioned news portal. Back in 2017 after the death of Roger Moore, Kabir Bedi said that he was a fan of Sean Connery as he had grown up watching him in those Bond films. However, the actor maintained his view of Roger by saying that the actor brought a sense of humour to the character of James Bond.

He also added that in Roger's portrayal of the spy, he often brought forth a lightness to the role which would later be carried forward by Pierce Brosnan. Kabir Bedi then said that one would not get to see a muscular Bond until Daniel Craig made his appearance in the franchise.