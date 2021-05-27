When Mumbai Police Used 'Friends Reunion' In COVID-19 Advisory & Left Netizens Impressed

It was on May 13 when actors David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow had shared an official glimpse of the highly-anticipated Friends Reunion trailer. And ever since then, fans couldn’t keep calm as they were gearing up to watch the show. While viewers flooded social media with excitement, Mumbai Police had also joined the bandwagon. However, their excitement had also come with a concern related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

When Mumbai Police used Friends Reunion in COVID-19 advisory

The Mumbai Police had given the Friends Reunion special a twist while issuing a COVID-19 awareness advisory. Two days later, on May 15, they had shared a screenshot from the teaser in which the cast members' back was towards the camera. Sharing the same, they had penned, "'Reunite with your F.R.I.E.N.D.S - but only after the final season of COVID-19, please?" Not only this, but they also requested people to maintain bonds via online platforms.

They had added, "Till then, online meet-ups will be there for you," which were followed by hashtags like "Friends Forever", "Friends Of Safety", "taking on Corona". Mumbai Police's captivating way of spreading the message to be indoors had impressed netizens. A user had written, "This admin deserves an award," whereas another user had penned. "Hahaha, admin Mumbai police is dope," read another comment on the post.

After a long wait, the makers of the show unveiled the special edition trailer on May 20, sending fans into a frenzy. The 2-minute video gave a sneak peek into how the star cast reunites after so many years and visits their home. More so, the reunion episode will have guests including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, James Corden, BTS, Lady Gaga, among others. For the Indian audience, Friends Reunion is all set to premiere on the digital streaming platform, ZEE5, at 12:32 pm. "The most awaited reunion of all time is finally here! Get ready to meet your favourite stars from the most iconic TV Show ever. Watch Friends: The Reunion on ZEE5! See you on 27th May," read the statement of the platform.

