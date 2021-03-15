When Was 'Marriage Or Mortgage' Filmed? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Marriage or Mortgage is Netflix's newest entry in the reality television genre. The exciting new show makes couples choose between a dream wedding and a mortgage for their future house. At some point, most people have to make decisions on allocating money for a home or a wedding. Both being important, situations turn grey when the two are pitted against each other. Viewers are as confused as the contestants are but for widely different reasons. While the couples are under the pressure to make the wisest choice, viewers are busy wondering how and when was this shot amidst a pandemic. Let's address this situation and find out everything about Marriage or Mortgage filming date.

When was Marriage or Mortgage filmed?

Marriage or Mortgage was filmed in 2020 amidst the pandemic but the cast and crew got lucky as the lockdown rules weren't as stringent then as they became a few months after. While speaking to Distractify, contestant Nicole revealed that she had caught the virus in mid-June and the entire team had to halt the production until she recovered.

After her return, she claimed that Netflix took the utmost precautions to get the filming going safely and every member on the sets had to get multiple tests done before entering inside. Weddings were also altered according to the COVID guidelines with fewer accommodations. Regardless, the wedding planner made it a point to carve the wedding as magnificently as it would have been otherwise.

At a time when people have no option but to put restrictions over their choice of weddings and have to think twice as much before spending their pennies on homes, this show can be a little bit of an escapism stunt as it offers privileges for both. Since both real estate as well as the wedding business suffered tremendously in the past year, there are hopes being associated with this show in terms of the industry reviving due to its influence.

There's no doubt that this reality series will work as most shows revolving around these businesses have seen incredible success before. Say Yes to the Dress, Brides on a Budget, Property Brothers are fine examples of that. This show is an amalgamation of both pieces and is expected to do well.