Will There Be 'Space Force' Season 2? Know Details Of The Next Season Of This Sitcom

Steve Carell’s Space Force season 1 started streaming on Netflix on May 29, 2020. Netflix launched Space Force with all 10 episodes of the show arriving on the platform in one go. This show has been much anticipated by fans as The Office producer Greg Daniels and actor Steve Carell are back together after delivering the hit workplace comedy. The show's cast and the unique premise of the story have attracted the audience.

Space Force has been greeted with mixed reviews by the audience and critics. The strong caste and laudable performances have created a bright impression. Hence fans are now anticipating Space Force Season 2.

In Space Force, Steve Carell stars in the lead role of General Mark Naird. Mark, a general of the Air Force, laughs at the notion of forming a Space Force until he's hired to be the first Chief of Space Operations. This proceeds into him and his team running the base with the singular mission of getting "boots on the moon" following the goals set by the President of the United States.

Will there be a Space Force season 2?

As Space Force season 1 released on May 29 and it may be far too soon to say whether it will be renewed. Thus far Netflix hasn’t announced any plans in terms of renewing Space Force for a season 2. Generally, the American streaming giant waits for at least about a month or two before announcing the renewal of a new season for a show.

There has been no confirmation by Netflix on Space Force season 2. The streaming platform will carefully analyze the figures of the show's performance. This process is rarely shared with the public. But the co-creator of the show Greg Daniels has reflected on the future of the series. Daniels seems hopeful.

Daniels has revealed to a media portal that they have some writers who have started working on plotting for Space Force Season 2 trying not to waste any time. The debut season of the show has ended on a cliffhanger, hence it seems that Daniels and Carell have plans of expanding Space Force's story. In addition to this, Netflix generally allows at least a few seasons of the show to stream before cancelling it.

When does Space Force season 2 come out?

Space Force Season 1 released recently, hence depending on when the series gets a go-ahead from Netflix, Space Force Season 2 could possibly hit the streaming platform in May 2021. But due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the entire film and TV industry is in shambles. Hence the COVID-19 pandemic will affect the shooting and premiere date of the next season of this show.

