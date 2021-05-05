When Will 'That Damn Michael Che' Premiere On HBO Max? Details Inside

American standup comedian Michael Che is hearing up for the release of his upcoming sketch comedy show That Damn Michael Che. This show is going to release on HBO Max and is going to see Michael being his unfiltered and witty self. For all those who want to know 'What time does That Damn Michael Che release on HBO Max?', here are all the details.

What time does That Damn Michael Che release on HBO Max?

This comedy show is going to premiere on HBO Max on May 6, 2021. The official release time of the series has not been announced yet by the makers but most HBO Max releases are scheduled at 3 AM Eastern Time which is 12 AM Pacific Time. That Damn Michael Che release time is also expected to be the same.

That Damn Michael Che trailer and other details

The trailer of this comedy series was dropped on April 27, 2021. It begins with Michael Che sitting beside the priest in a confession room and the priest asks him what is troubling him. To this Che replies by saying that everything is troubling him and he doesn't know where to start. Further ahead, Michael goes on to address the 'elephant in the room' that are issues like racial discrimination, police brutality among others. He also goes on to claim that this show 'might be uncomfortable to watch'. Check out its trailer below.

That Damn Michael Che cast

The cast of this highly anticipated show includes Cecily Strong, Heidi Gardner, Colin Quinn and Ellen Cleghorne. There also will be guest appearances by Omari Hardwick, Geoffrey Owens, Godfrey, Billy Porter and Method Man. Che's Saturday Night Live co-host Colin Jost is also going to feature in the show. It is going to comprise six episodes all of which will be released in one go on HBO Max.

More about Michael Che

The 37-year-old actor/comedian is known for his work as the co-host of SNL for which he also serves as the co-head writer. he also hosted the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards with Colin Jost. He also has starred in other shows like John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show, The Daily Show, The Half Hour and WrestleMania 35.

Image- Still from That Damn Michael Che trailer