When Will 'The Crown' Season 5 Release On Netflix? Read All The Details

Season 5 of The Crown was set to begin filming in London in July 2021, according to Variety, and production is now underway. Netflix released the first photographs of the new Prince Charles and Princess Diana, who appear to be unhappy, in late August. Morgan's initial pitch for the show included six seasons, according to Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos, who confirmed this in November 2016.

However, Deadline announced in late January 2020 that the show's fifth season would be its final. In July, the ruling was reversed once more. Morgan confirmed the show's renewal for a sixth season. This means that The Crown may miss out on some content opportunities like when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed their plans to stand aside from their top royal duties in early 2020, which sent shockwaves throughout the monarchy.

Our new Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki). pic.twitter.com/2QIMOhY1dE — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 17, 2021

'The Crown' Season 5: When will 'The Crown' Season 5 release?

Announced on Twitter, Season 5 is set to release in November 2022. Harry Potter actor Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth II. Staunton's casting suspicions first surfaced in November 2019, just after the third season aired. In late January 2020, Deadline confirmed the news. Emma Corrin's long-awaited appearance as a teenage Diana Spencer, the soon-to-be princess in love, was featured in Season 4 of The Crown. The season ended just when her once-fantastic marriage to Prince Charles was crumbling.

A message from Imelda Staunton, our new Queen Elizabeth. Season 5, coming November 2022. pic.twitter.com/OfpgrPGOXx — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) September 25, 2021

Previous seasons of 'The Crown'

The Crown is a Netflix historical drama series set during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Peter Morgan created and wrote the show, which is produced by Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television. The first season takes place between 1947 and 1955. Elizabeth married Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and Princess Margaret's engagement to Group Captain Peter Townsend broke through. From the Suez Crisis until Prime Minister Harold Macmillan's retirement in 1963 and the birth of Prince Edward, the second season covers the years 1956 to 1964. The third season runs from 1964 to 1977, covering Harold Wilson's two terms as Prime Minister as well as Camilla Shand's debut. The fourth season covers Margaret Thatcher's tenure as Prime Minister and Prince Charles' marriage to Lady Diana Spencer from 1979 to the early 1990s.

(Image: The Crown Netflix/Twitter)