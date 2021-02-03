When Will 'The Legend Of Hanuman' Season 2 Release? Here's All About The Show

Audiences adore a fresh retelling of mythical tales that they have grown up hearing or watching. The Legend of Hanuman, is a fan favourite one in India and the show’s season 1 has started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from January 29. As many fans are enjoying this retelling of Hanuman’s tale with modern animations, many are anticipating when will The Legend of Hanuman season 2 release.

The Legend of Hanuman season 2 release date

The Legend of Hanuman was released on January 29, 2021. The series has 13 episodes which are now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. This is an animated mythological series produced by Graphic India. The Legend of Hanuman season 2 has been released globally in seven Indian languages which are, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.

Created by Sharad Devarajan along with Jeevan J. Kang and Charuvi Agarwal, the show has gotten a high IMDb rating as it stands firmly at 9.5/10. Despite its high rating, Disney has still not made the decision to renew the series for a second season yet. It has only been 5 full days since the show was released. Hence its a bit to early for the streaming platform to renew it. A report in Collider reveals that steaming platforms usually take six to eight weeks to analyse the viewership numbers of their new shows to give it a go-ahead for the next season. In simple terms, any show must be profitable enough to the platform and to its makers or it to be continued into further seasons.

The Legend of Hanuman Cast

The shows IMDb page reveals that it stars some of the known actors from Hindi and Marathi cinema. Here is a list of all of the voice actors behind our beloved characters from this tale. See below.

Sharad Kelkar - Narrator

Da Man - Hanuman

Sanket Mhatre - Ram

Vikrant Chaturvedi - Sugreev

Shailendra pandey - Vayu

Richard Joel - Lakshman

Shakti Singh - Jambhvan

Shatrughan Sharma - Shatabali

The Legend of Hanuman: The Premise

This story the tale of sacrifice and heroism of Hanuman, a mythical character from Hindu mythology. Hanuman was a hybrid being who was part human and part monkey. He is worshipped as a god in many Hindu households across India. It is believed that Hanuman had powers of extreme strength that could lift mountians and was also able to fly without any additonal support. The Hotstar series narrates his life story and his relationship with Ram, which prompts him to take great amount of risks in life.

