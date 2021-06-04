Where And How To Watch 'Mare Of Easttown' In India? Details About Kate Winslet Show

Mare of Easttown is a crime drama series starring Academy Award-winning actor Kate Winslet. The drama premiered on HBO and consists of 7 episodes. Each episode is packed with a story laced with mystery and suspense. While HBO is not available in India, but the popular crime drama limited series is available for the Indian audience to watch. Let's find out where and how to watch Mare of Easttown in India.

Where to watch Mare of Easttown in India?

Mare of Easttown features Kate Winslet as Mare Sheehan, who works in the suburbs of Philadelphia and is investigating the murder of a teenage single mother named Erin McMenamin. She is also a local hero in her town after she won a basketball championship 25 years ago. She is also balancing her personal life while investigating the murder.

Mare of Easttown can be watched in India on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The users will need to subscribe to the Premium plan before watching all episodes. All seven episodes of the show are available on the OTT platform.

A look at Mare of Easttown cast and critical reception

The cast of Mare of Easttown includes Kate Winslet in the lead, with Julianne Nicholson, Joe Tippett, Angourie Rice, Guy Pearce Evan Peters, Sosie Bacon, Cameron Mann, Cailee Spaeny, David Denman, Jean Smart, in prominent roles among others. The show is created by Brad Ingelsby and has received 93% average reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, and an average score of 82 out of 100 on Metacritic. The IMDb score of the show is 8.6 out of 10 points based on more than 31 thousand reviews and ratings.

About Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet is an Academy Award-winning British actor. Her notable works include Titanic, The Holiday, Sense and Sensibility, Quills, Iris, to name a few. Her 2004 film Eternal Sunshine of Spotless Mind opposite Jim Carrey turned out to be a turning point in her career. She received further recognition for her roles in films like The Reader, Revolutionary Road, to name a few more. The actor is also known for her philanthropy for causes like mental health awareness, global warming, charities for children, etc.

