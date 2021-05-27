Where Can You Watch Friends Reunion In India Along With The Rest Of The World?

Given that Friends is such a phenomenon all over the world, it comes as no surprise that fans were over the top of the world when they heard the cast of their favourite sitcom were reuniting for a special episode seventeen years after the show ended. Ever since the Reunion has been announced, fans of the show have not been able to keep calm and have been trying to find out all they can about it. This has further been fuelled by the Friends team's extensive promotions, which have been throwing bits and pieces of information to the fans to keep their interest aflame. Now, the Reunion is going to be airing on HBO Max all over the world, a portal Indians do not have access to. Fans of Friends were on pins and needles as to where they could watch the show and there is good news for them. Read on to know where can you watch Friends Reunion in India.

Friends Reunion on Zee5

It had been announced a little while ago that Indian streaming service Zee5 would be streaming the Reunion for the Indian audience, but when they would do the same was up in the air. This made the audience in India anxious because they did not want to be blasted with spoilers before enjoying the show. On May 27, 2021, Indian aficionados of the series Friends will be able to view the historic reunion episode alongside the rest of the world. Zee5 has announced that it will broadcast the show in real-time as it airs on HBO Max in the United States.

The Chief Business Officer of Zee5, Mr Manish Karla, revealed in a statement that since the channel had received such overwhelming response to the news that the platform did everything in their power to ensure that the Reunion would air at the same time in India as it did in the rest of the world. He then said he was happy to inform that they had made it possible for their viewers to watch it with the rest of the world. The Friends Reunion streaming in India will begin at precisely 12:32 pm. If you are wondering how to watch Friends Reunion, all you need to do is install the Zee5 app and pay the annual subscription of Rs. 499, and you will be able to watch the show with the rest of the world.

IMAGE: COURTENEY COX'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.