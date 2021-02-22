Where Is 'All Creatures Great And Small' Filmed? Know The Shooting Locations Of The Series

All Creatures Great and Small is a 2020 television series based upon the books about a Yorkshire vet, written by Alf Wight under the pen name of James Herriot. The series is a remake of the 1970s series, also called All Creatures Great and Small. The series premiered in the UK on Channel 5 on September 1, 2020, and a few months later, in January 2021 in the US. The show revolves around a trio of veterinary surgeons working in the Yorkshire Dales beginning in 1937. Siegfried Farnon hires James Herriot into his veterinary practice at Skeldale House. Besides Siegfried and James, there is Siegfried's younger brother, Tristan, and Mrs. Hall, their housekeeper. Read on to find out about All Creatures Great and Small filming location.

Where is All Creatures Great and Small filmed?

The series is set in a fictionalized village of Darrowby. The exact filming location was a small town known as Grassington in England which was transformed into the Darrowby village. Grassington is about five hours by car from London or a roughly four-hour drive from Edinburgh. The show was also shot in Yorkshire Dales, which consists of miles and miles of beautiful, undulating countryside. The original 1978 series was filmed largely in the northern part of the Dales including Wensleydale and Swaledale, whereas the new series has been shot further south in the national park around Nidderdale in Grassington.

The writer James Herriot's home and veterinary practice have been restored to their original 1940s aesthetic. In addition to the historic rooms, there's also an interactive gallery designed with kids in mind, and a replica of a set from the original All Creatures Great and Small television series, which ran for years on the BBC in the '70s and '80s. Significant changes were made from the source material, both the previous television series and the memoir, such as Siegfried Farnon being a heartbroken widower and a dramatically increased role for Mrs. Hall, who has been reimagined as a young, live-in housekeeper. All Creatures Great and Small has been renewed for a second season.

