Where Is 'Love It Or List It' Filmed? Know If The Houses Are Real Or Fictional

Love It or List It is one of the most popular TV show which began back in 2008. The show has successfully completed its 8 seasons and has now become one of the most-watched TV shows. The format of this reality series is slightly different from others as Love It or List It is all about home design. The concept of the show is quite interesting as it gives the contestants of the show an opportunity to either renovate their house or sell their property for a new one.

The concept of the show has left many wondering if the hosts of the show choose contestants randomly, or is there some particular criteria for picking up houses at certain locations. Many also wonder if the houses shown in the show are real or fictional. Here’s everything that you need to know about the filming location of Love it or List It.

Where is Love It or List It filmed?

Toronto

The houses that feature in the show are real although the production house picks the location in a particular region. Initially, Love It or List It was based in Toronto and other surrounding areas in Ontario, Canada, as reported by Pop Sugar. For the first six years, all the home improvement and real estate deals began in Canada as the production house Big Coat Productions was based in Toronto. Hence, all the episodes were filmed in the Ontario region covering only a specific area.

North Carolina

In September 2014, as per Pop Sugar, Love It or List It also began filming some episodes in the United States. To be more specific, the episodes were shot in North Carolina. If you are wondering that the hosts may visit the city near you. The answer is probably not, because the filming has so far only done in two specific regions.

About Love it or List it

The hosts of the show are the only recurring cast members of Love It or List It. The format is followed by designer Hilary Farr meeting a family. Hilary redesigns their house according to their budget while co-host and real estate agent David Visentin formulates a real estate listing that meets the house owner’s budget and needs. In the end, the contestants have to choose either they want to continue living in the same house or buy a new one.

