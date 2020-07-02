Where Is Mama June Now? Learn The Whereabouts Of The "From Not To Hot" Star

June Shannon is a popular American Television personality. The 40-year-old reality tv star is known for her appearance on We TV’s Mama June: From Not to Hot. In a recent clip from the show, the television star revealed candid details about her methamphetamine addiction to her 20-year-old daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon. Read on to find out, ‘Where is Mama June now?’

Where is Mama June now?

According to media reports, Mama June is currently quarantining with her boyfriend Eugene Edward, who is popularly known as Geno Doak in Florida. She is active on her Instagram handle. She is still continuing her weight loss journey and the star seems to haver lost a lot of weight.

In the recently released From Not to Hot clip, Mama June explained to her daughter about her methamphetamine addiction, claiming that she was spending as much as $2500 a day on the drug. It was later clarified in the observation room of the show that, Mama June was consuming up to 25 grams of meth per day. In March 2019 Mama June and her boyfriend Geno were arrested in Alabama. A spokesperson of the District Attorney revealed to an entertainment portal that the reality star was arrested for possession of controlled substances. Following this. the filming of Mama June: From Not to Hot was halted.

Is Mama June still clean?

As per the recently released clips of the show, which were shot before the COVID-19 induced quarantine started, Mama June was still unable to admit that she was an addict. The reality star is seen taking therapy to help her overcome her addition entirely and maintain her mental health. As per the reports of a media portal, Mama June is currently clean, but still learning to adapt to a normal life day by day.

Mama June is a mother of 4 daughters. Her daughter Anna is 25 years old, Jessica is 23 years old, Lauryn is 20 and Alana is 15 years old. Following her arrest last year, due to possession of illegal drugs, the custody of Alana, who was 14 at the time was given to her 20-year-old daughter Lauryn.

Mama June: From Not to Hot

Mama June: From Not to Hot premiered in February 2017 and is a spin-off TLC’s Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. The show documents June Shannon, otherwise known as Mama June’s weight loss journey from 460 to 160 pounds which is 209 to 73 kg. The show was aired for three seasons and didn’t get renewed for a fourth one following Mama June and her boyfriend Geno’s arrest in Alabama.

