Where Is Outlander Season 4 Filmed? Is The Drama Series Available On Netflix?

Outlander is a historical time travel drama show aired on the OTT platform Starz. This series is based on a book of the same name, written by Diana Gabaldon. The series tells how a WWII era nurse Claire Randall accidentally travels back in 1743 Scotland and meets Highland Warrior Jamie Fraser and involuntarily becomes a part of the Jacobite rising.

Outlander season 4 starts with Claire and Jamie landing in Georgia, USA, after their ship crashes. Hence, the show moves to the USA from the dramatic yet picturesque landscapes of the Scottish Highlands. Interested to know where is Outlander season 4 filmed? Then read till the end to know about Outlander season 4 filming locations.

Where is Outlander season 4 filmed?

According To Outlander locations, this season's shooting was completed in Scotland. The crew opted for substitute locations to show the 1700 era USA.

Here are some places which were used as Outlander season 4 filming locations –

Gray Buchanan Park - The Gray Buchanan Park or Park hill, located in the western part of Polmont, was used to depict Hayes' graveyard.

Newhailes House - The Newhailes House was featured in the premiere episode of Outlander season 4. This beautiful house was seen as the House of Governor Tyron in North Carolina. The scene where Jamie discusses the land grants with the Governor.

River Edge Lodges - River Edge Lodges. Situated in Perthshire was also seen in the episode “The False Bride." This house was used as the house of Bree and Roger.

Hill of Row - Hill of Row, a small jungle near Doune, was used to build Fresher's Ridge set.

Abercairny Estates- The Abercairny Estates were also a prominent shooting spot for this historical drama show. The estate is four miles away from Crieff. The crew used this place to show the Plantation unit of Jocasta, Jamie’s aunt. A whole set of the plantation, including a farmhouse, was constructed to give the realistic look of the 1700-era Carolina plantation. The shooting was shot for three days, and many vital scenes were also shot here.

Link Bridge, Stirling University - The Link Bridge ion the Stirling University was used to imitate a walkway of Boston Airport. It was seen in the third episode when Bree meets Roger before Carolina Scottish Festival.

Beecraigs Country Park - The Beecraigs County Park was also among the shooting locations of this movie. The scene of the storm when Claire and Jamie are separated was shot in this place.

Is Outlander available on Netflix?

Besides Starz, viewers can watch the Outlander episodes on Netflix. The fourth season started to stream on Netflix from 27th January 2021.

