Where Is Shannon Flynn Now? Was He Involved In The Murders Of The Mormon Members?

Netflix has an array of interesting documentaries lined up for 2021. Among them is Murder Among the Mormons that premiered worldwide on March 3, 2021. The three-part documentary series is primarily shown through the eyes of Shannon Flynn, a key witness and a part victim of the killings that took place at the Mormon Church by the infamous con-artist Mark Hofmann. Where is Shannon Flynn now? Is he still a Mormon? Let's find out.

Where is Shannon Flynn now?

According to Deseret, Shannon Flynn from Utah runs a parking lot maintenance service in Arizona today. There's no confirmation on whether or not he's still a member of the Mormon community but a guest post on the By Common Consent website most recently (2018) featured Flynn's research on Mormon history. This suggests that he may still be a part of the community. Before being a part of the Netflix documentary, he was also involved greatly in the making of the book written on Mark Hofmann by Gospel Tangents, titled ‘Shannon Flynn: Inside Look at Mark Hofmann’.

Shannon tells a large part of Hofmann's story in the documentary as the two had become close friends through the years of working together. Hoffman was a con-artist who made his career out of creating fake documents for the Church. Flynn, on the other hand, was a document dealer in the Mornmonist community. The two met at a book shop and started working together on business deals (clean from Shannon's side) and had even made trips together.

Apart from committing several frauds, Hofmann was also revealed to be a serial killer who was responsible for the death of two prominent Mormon members, Steven Christensen and Kathy Sheets just when they began to be suspicious of his work. He engineered bombs to execute the killings and accidentally got himself injured during the third, which blew up in his face and ultimately made him the prime suspect. Due to the friendship between Flynn and Hofmann, Flynn was actually the first person to be interrogated and suspected of the murders.

