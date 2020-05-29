What Is Steven Assanti From 'My 600 Lb Life' Doing Now? Read Ahead To Know

Steven Assanti first appeared in the TLC show 600 lbs in season 5 in 2017 with his brother Justin Assanti. Steven's weight had ballooned up to 734lbs at the time and his brother Justin Assanti weighed 600lb. Like the other morbidly obese people who appeared on TLC’s My 600-lb Life, the Assanti brothers too wanted to change their entire lifestyle and lose weight.

Under the supervision of the well-known Iranian-American surgeon Younan Nowzaradan, Steven Assanti and his brother were put on a strict diet plan and exercise routine. This would help them to get approval for the weight-loss assist surgery, which would further help them lose weight and live a healthy life. In some cases, the patient’s story would end in tragedy for while others became a massive success story.

ALSO READ | James Harden's Remarkable Weight Loss During NBA Lockdown Period Leaves Fans Stunned

ALSO READ | Adele 'embarrassed' About The New-found Attention Over Her Whopping 7 Stone Weight Loss?

Steven Assanti received a lot of hate from the fans of the show for the way he behaved. He was constantly cheating on Dr. Nowzaradan's diet plan. His younger brother Justin revealed that Steven had abused and tortured him as a child. Fans of the show were unhappy with his bad behaviour with his brother and father. On one occasion Dr. Nowzaradan threatened to call the cops when Steven misbehaved with the hospital staff while throwing tantrums. Fans were debating if Steven Assanti from My 600lb Life was mentally unfit and needed therapy. Finally, Dr. Nowzaradan was forced to send Steven Assanti to a rehabilitation centre for a while after completing his sleeve surgery. Steven Assanti had lost a significant amount of weight.

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan Reveals Intriguing Secrets About Amrita Singh And Her Weight Loss Journey

Where is Steven Assanti Now?

Steven Assanti doesn’t have much of a social media presence, but it has been confirmed that Steven got married in Iowa in 2018 and is currently living there. His wife is an Iowa based licensed massage therapist named Stephanie Sanger. Stephanie has shared images of Steven on her Facebook page.

Steven Assanti’s brother Justin Assanti is much more active on social media. He has a public Facebook profile, where he constantly updates his fans about his progress. He is also active on his Reddit account where he answers a lot of his fans' questions. According to his Facebook, he has moved back to his hometown in Rhode Island and said that he hasn’t bothered Justin and his father ever since he got married.

ALSO READ | How To Lose Weight Amid Lockdown: Tips & Tricks To Keep Your Weight Loss Journey Intact

Is Steven Assanti living a healthy life now?

Justin also revealed that he has lost over 200 lbs and has started a business. Steven Assanti’s current weight hasn’t been revealed yet. But from his latest pictures with his wife, he seems to have lost a good amount of weight. Both the Assanti brothers appear to be living considerably healthier lives now.

Both the Assanti brothers had a tough past. They grew up with an alcoholic mother who separated from their father when they were just 3. They were in their father's care after their mother abandoned them. Years later their father brought them to My 600lb life show to get them help.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.