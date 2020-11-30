Where Is 'Supermarket Sweep' Filmed? Here Are All The Details That Are Known So Far

Supermarket Sweep, the game show, which is known as an American classic, returned for its 2020 season on Netflix during the first week of October this year. Since its premiere, a lot of fans have been wondering about a lot of things regarding the show.

Questions such as "Where is Supermarket Sweep filmed?" and "How did the team manage to conduct the filming of Supermarket Sweep and bring the show back to air during the times of a pandemic?" were one of the most frequently asked questions. The show was initially supposed to go on floors in the early months of this year and was supposed to air before the second quarter of 2020, but the team had to halt the same due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation.

Where Is Supermarket Sweep Filmed?:

As per a press release by ABC, the show is filmed in a shop which has been specifically constructed for the purpose of the game show. Supermarket Sweep filming location is a 35,000-foot hangar that belongs to the Santa Monica Municipal Airport in Santa Monica, California.

The filming of supermarket sweep had commenced in July 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic was going from strength to strength. Keeping the current situation in mind, the producers decided on disinfecting every grocery item with electrostatic sprays.

Here are some BTS images from the set of Netflix's Supermarket Sweep:

The crew adopted these measures after conducting several sessions of virtual meetings, which allowed them to brainstorm during the show’s production hiatus. The production company, Fremantle, took pieces of advice from other international titles on navigating the pandemic to continue with the filming schedules. The makers chose to reserve the PPE kits and the masks for those who were off-camera. This decision was taken so that the makers of Supermarket Sweep can provide its viewers an escape from the current reality.

The 2020 Edition of Supermarket Sweep is hosted by SNL alumnus and Emmy Award-nominated comedian, Leslie Jones. The original version of the show aired between 1964-1968. The ‘60s version was hosted by Bill Malone. The creator of the original show was Al Howard. The first season of Netflix's Supermarket Sweep 2020 is available on the streaming platform.

