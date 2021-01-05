Where Is 'The Bachelor 2021' Filmed? Here's Name Of The Resort In Pennsylvania

The Bachelor started airing on January 4 this new year and is running in its 25th season. Besides the content of the show, it is also admired for the beautiful locations it is filmed at. This time, the production team has changed the locations where The Bachelor used to get filmed and chose an entirely new place for the whole season. Here is more information about where is the bachelor 2021 filmed, read on to know.

The Bachelor location and where was it filmed?

According to a report in The Oprah Magazine, the latest season of The Bachelor is filmed at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort. Reportedly, the resort is located in the Allegheny Mountains of Western Pennsylvania. It is about 70 miles away from Pittsburgh and this season will see a lot of pine trees instead of the palm trees spotted in the earlier seasons.

The official Twitter handle of the resort had shared the news on the social media platform. The official Twitter handle had mentioned that they were thrilled to join Matt James on his journey to find love. In the Tweet, it was mentioned that they had provided ‘a magical backdrop for this season’s Bachelor”.

Check out the tweet below.

We were thrilled to join @MattJames919 on his journey to find love while providing a magical backdrop for this season’s @bachelorabc. Tune in Monday, January 4 at 8/7c on ABC to see the season unfold at Nemacolin! #thebachelor #bachelornation pic.twitter.com/w4FM8KagMr — Nemacolin (@Nemacolin) December 28, 2020

In the previous seasons, The Bachelor used to get filmed in an iconic California resort. According to the media portal, the Bachelor Mansion shown in the previous seasons is now available to rent on Airbnb. Reportedly, the cost to spend a night in the mansion is $ 7,500.

Matt James is the first Black Bachelor

On another note, in June 2020, the show makers had announced that they would be making their show more inclusive. The ABC decided to cast Matt James as the season’s bachelor and he happens to be the first Black Bachelor in the history of the show. The decision had come seeing the massive support the Black Lives Matter Movement had received.

Who is Matt James?

A number of people have been searching online for "Matt James spoilers" to get more information about him. Matt James is a 28-year-old real estate broker and charity founder from Raleigh, North Carolina. He has previously been featured in the sixteenth season of The Bachelorette. That season starred Clare Crawley as The Bachelorette.

