Where Is 'The Chosen' Season 2 Filmed? Read All About The Filming Locations Here

The Chosen is a historical period drama series that focuses on the life of Jesus. The show, currently in its second season, is the first multi-season series about the life of Jesus Christ. Season one of The Chosen has made history by becoming the largest crowd-funded TV series of all time by crossing the $20 million mark. The series is scheduled for a seven-season run. Season one of The Chosen premiered in 2019, whereas season two premiered in April 2021. Season two was filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Each episode of the show takes references from the scriptures of the Holy Bible.

Where is The Chosen season 2 filmed?

The Chosen season 2 is currently airing on an app of the same name. Season two was filmed in 2020 during the pandemic. According to PRNewsWire, the makers of the show had to get 2,000 people tested before they could begin filming. Those 2,000 were called as extras for shooting the "Sermon on the Mount" scene for one of the episodes of season 2.

The Chosen season 2 filming location is based in Goshen, Utah County. A replica of ancient day Jerusalem is built near Goshen which is often used to film scenes related to the Bible. According to Kasby Real Estate, the replica model features significant locations like the Garden of Gethsemane, the Court of the Women, the Pool of Bethesda, and also the inn where Mary and Joseph sought shelter. It is often dubbed as mini Jerusalem because of these striking resemblances. The Chosen became the first production which is not associated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to film at the location. Mini Jerusalem has been used to film videos like Bible (2011) and Book of Mormon (2017) by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The announcement for the same was made by the show's director Dallas Jenkins.

A look at The Chosen season 2 cast

Several of the cast members of Season 1 have reprised their roles in season 2. The main cast consists of Jonathan Roumie as Jesus, Shahar Isaac as Simon Peter, Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene, Erick Avari as Nicodemus, Paras Patel as Matthew. In season 1, Stelio Savante made a guest appearance as Moses, Advait Ghuge appeared as Joshua and Amato D'Apolito appeared as Jacob.

