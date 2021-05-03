Where Is Things Heard & Seen Filmed? All You Need To Know About The Shooting Locations

Things Heard & Seen, the book-to-screen adaptation of Elizabeth Brundage’s novel, All Things Cease to Appear, directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini, has finally made it to Netflix. The film tells the story of a young couple who moves upstate in hopes of a better life. But, as soon as the couple makes it to their new humble abode, Catherine Clare (Played by Amanda Seyfried), begins to suspect the presence of a supernatural entity there. This article enlists all of the locations where the movie has been filmed. Read on to know more.

So, Where Is Things Heard & Seen filmed?

1) Manhattan

The very first few scenes of the film, that sees the front-lining couple celebrating the birthday of their baby girl is filmed in Manhattan. However, the exact filming location of the sequence in question hasn’t been made available as yet. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

2) Red Church, Tivoli, Hudson Valley

As per a report on Hudson Valley film commission, one of the several Things Heard & Seen filming locations was the famous Red Church in Tivoli, Hudson Valley. This is the place where most of the Church-based scenes were shot. However, every now and then, the Church would make an appearance as a symbol throughout the film’s runtime. Red Church is one of the various Hodson Valley-based locations where the filming of Things Heard & Seen has taken place.

3) Red Hook Library, Brooklyn, NYC

As per the very same Hudson Valley Film Commission report, one of the main Things Heard & Seen filming locations is the eminent Red Hook Library in Brooklyn, New York City. Several scenes that hint at the oncoming horrors and tragedies of the film have been shot here. The same also includes a pivotal scene in the film featuring one of the main characters of the Netflix original.

4) Ulster, New York

The quaint town of Ulster also serves as one of the Thigs Heard & Seen filming locations. This town serves as an extension of the main setting of the film. Scenes with moderate to above-average significance in the film have been shot here.

About Things Heard & Seen:

Things Heard & Seen is a Netflix Original film that has been co-directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini. The film has been co-produced by Anthony Bregman, Peter Cron. The film, which has a rating of 5.3 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.