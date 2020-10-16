'Where The Heart Is' Cast And All Details About The Actors That Fans Would Want To Know

Where the Heart Is is a British drama television series, created by Ashley Pharoah and Vicky Featherstone. The show is set in the fictional Yorkshire town of Skelthwaite. The plot of the series revolves around the lives of a group of district nurses and their families who reside in the town. The series premiered on April 6, 1997, and aired on the channel ITV in the United Kingdom. On October 12, 2006, the channel ITV announced that the tenth season was the last for the show as they are now focused on creating other television shows. The final episode of the series was aired on September 10, 2006. Here is all about the cast of Where the Heart Is that fans would want to know. Read ahead to know more about Where the Heart Is characters.

Where the Heart Is cast

Lesley Jane Dunlop as Anna Kirkwall

Lesley Jane Dunlop, most commonly known as Lesley Dunlop is a popular English actor, who was cast to play the character of Anna Kirkwall in the show. The actor is best known for her characters as Norna in the Doctor Who serial Frontios and Zoë Angell in May to December. Currently, the actor is playing the character of Brenda Walker in the ITV Yorkshire based soap opera, Emmerdale.

Also Read | 'Haunting Of Bly Manor' Cast Was Seen In THESE Movies And Series As Well

Christian Louis Cooke as Luke Kirkwall

Christian Louis Cooke, most commonly known as Christian Cooke is a well-known English actor, who was cast to play the character of Luke Kirkwall in the show. The actor’s other television characters include Echo Beach (2008), Magic City (2012–13) and Witches of East End (2014). Some of the movies that he has appeared in are Romeo & Juliet (2013), Electricity (2014), Love, Rosie (2014) and Drunk Wedding (2015).

Also Read | 'Moneyball' Cast: Take A Look At All The Actors And The Characters They Played In The Film

Philip Middlemiss as David Buckley

Philip Middlemiss is an English television and radio actor, who was cast to play the character of David Buckley in the show. The actor is best known for playing the character of bookmaker Des Barnes in ITV's Coronation Street between 1990 and 1998. According to many media reports, on May 30, 2012, Philip Middlemiss declared himself bankrupt.

Also Read | 'Scream 2' Cast Includes Courtney Cox, David Arquette And More; See Full List

Who played the character of Lucy Snow in 'Where the Heart Is'?

Jessica Baglow was cast to play the character of Lucy Snow in Where the Heart Is. The actor began her career as a child artist at the young age of seven years, starring as Pam Ferris's daughter, Lucy Snow, in the series for six seasons. Jessica Baglow primarily focused on television as a child artist. But, after graduating from LAMDA, she gained several theatre credits.

Also Read | 'Sweet Home Alabama' Cast List: From Reese Witherspoon To Josh Who Played Pivotal Roles

Who played Forney’s sister in Where the Heart Is?

Margaret Hoard was cast to play the character of Mary Elizabeth Hull. The character was the sick sister of Forney. It was a very short-lived character on the series.

Where the Heart Is trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.