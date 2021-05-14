Where To Watch 1000 Ways To Die? Everything You Need To Know About The Docu Series

1000 Ways to Die is an anthology television drama that aired on Spike and Comedy Central from May 2008 to July 2012. The programme tries to recreate unusual supposed deaths, true events, and debunked urban legends. Many episodes also include interviews with real medical experts who describe the reason behind each death. It has four seasons and 74 episodes in total. In the first season, each episode showed the actual footage of dangerous situations that almost ended in death, along with the interviews of people involved in those situations.

Where to watch 1000 Ways to Die?

1000 Ways to Die can be watched online on OTT platforms. The show is available on the online streaming site Amazon Prime Video. Helmed by Will Raee (Pilot), and Tom McMahon, unfortunately, 1000 Ways to Die download in India is unavailable.

The show mainly features Alisdair Simpson, Ron Perlman, and Khyber Zaffarkhan. It is narrated by Alisdair Simpson and Ron Perlman. Several portions of the deaths shown in the documentary series have been nominated for and have received a Darwin Award, reported Metareel. Ron served as the narrator for every episode since the third season, while Thom Beers narrated the first two episodes - beginning with Tweets from the Dead. Joe Irwin was featured as the replacement narrator later.

However, due to low ratings and the stars of the show running strike against the network - Paramount Network, ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks, the show was cancelled, reported Los Angeles Times. Spike also burned off the final four episodes with the season-ending with Death, The Final Frontier. The documentary series tries to approach death with its dark humour using the stories' presentation from myths and science.

With its liberal use of the artistic license, it makes changes to the circumstances of real-life incidents that ended up in death. To protect the identities, the names of the people, along with names of the locations, dates, and context have been changed. Several deaths resemble real-life events and include elements of truth. The show's dark humour theme tries to sober up the theme of death. The narrator provides the background information of each death story using popular figures of speech.

IMAGE: 1000 WAYS TO DIE'S TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.