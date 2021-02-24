Where To Watch BTS MTV Unplugged? A Guide For Streaming BTS For Indian Fans

The global COVID-19 pandemic has prevented many musicians from holding concerts for their fans around the world. But that didn't stop BTS from delivering a stunning socially distanced performance all the way from Seoul, South Korea that would stream worldwide through MTV. The beloved boy band recently made a comeback with BE (Essential Edition) on February 19. They will be performing some of their blockbuster hits including some of the album songs like Life Goes On and of course, their first-ever English single, Dynamite. Here are a few different options for tuning in to MTV unplugged if you're living in India.

Where to watch BTS MTV unplugged? What channel is MTV on dish?

MTV is a part of cable TV packages and US fans can easily access it through a TV connection. Indian fans can stream the special on Voot Select at 7:30 am on February 24, 2021, if they don't have a cable connection. Fans who wish to watch the global premiere on TV can do so by tuning in to VH1 India at the same time. Selective clips of their performances have already dropped on YouTube. Recaps will be uploaded soon. Here's a link to some of their performances from the specials:

The superstars are seen wearing brown jackets of various shades and designs. After 2017, Jungkook has returned with blonde hair and is sporting it better than ever. Leader Namjoon, or RM, is also stunning the audience with silver electric blue. BTS has chosen some beautiful sets to stage their performance in. Their new single Blue & Grey was performed amidst an artificial field built in a room. Whereas, a homely set, with what looked like an attempt to recreate Friends, was created for them to perform Telepathy. Apart from performing their own creations, the band also performed the evergreen Fix You by Coldplay. This beautiful rendition was presented on a stage with spotlights setting off on cue. Even the rappers participated and tried their hand in singing for this special. Could we BE anymore excited?

