Where To Watch 'Malaysia To Amnesia'? Here Are The Details Of The Latest Tamil Comedy Film

Malaysia To Amnesia is a Tamil comedy film that is written and directed by Radha Mohan. The film was produced during the COVID-19 lockdown in India. Malaysia to Amnesia OTT release was scheduled to be in May 2021. Here are a few details on where to watch Malaysia to Amnesia in India.

Where to watch Malaysia to Amnesia?

Malaysia to Amnesia's release took place on May 28, 2021. The film streamed on the OTT platform ZEE5. One can watch the film on the OTT platform by purchasing a subscription plan of Rs. 499 per year. It features actors like Vaibhav Reddy, Karunakaran, Vani Bhojan, and M. S. Bhaskar in the lead roles. It also features actors like Riya Suman as Bhavana, Sachu, Mayilsamy as Watchman and Baby Vedika. Actor Vaibhav was seen portraying Arunkumar Krishnamoorthy while Vani Bhojan played Sujatha.

The film received positive reviews for the screenplay written by Radha Mohan. Actor Vaibhav Reddy was also complimented for his role as Arunkumar Krishnamoorthy. The film is produced by Monkey Man Company and distributed by ZEE5. It has been shot by cinematographer Mahesh Muthusamy and edited by Praveen K. L.

The plot of the film revolves around Arunkumar Krishnamoorthy who has a wife and a daughter. He also has an affair with a woman living in Bangalore. Arunkumar Krishnamoorthy lies to his wife and tells her that he is going to Malaysia for a business trip. However, he has different plans as he decides to spend that time with his girlfriend in Bangalore. But, he falls into trouble when he realises that he has amnesia and that he truly loves his wife Sujatha played by Vani Bhojan.

Vani's character is an extremely naive one and does not realise that her husband is cheating on her. MS Bhaskar's character Mannargudi Narayanan goes all out to make sure Arun falls in trouble. In the end, Arun's extramarital affair with Riya Suman's character Bhavana is finally revealed to his wife. Take a look at the trailer of Malaysia to Amnesia before you catch the film on the OTT platform ZEE5.

Image: Still from Malaysia to Amnesia

