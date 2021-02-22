Where To Watch 'My Mum Tracy Beaker'? Here's How To Stream The Show Online

My Mum Tracy Beaker is a new series based on the life of a single mom named Tracy Beaker played by Dani Harmer. The show is adapted from the book of the same name authored by Jacqueline Wilson. My Mum Tracy Beaker is a sequel to The Story of Tracy Beaker, Tracy Beaker Returns and The Dumping Ground. The show premiered on February 12, 2021, and can be watched on various platforms. Read along and find out where to watch Tracy Beaker in the UK.

Where to watch Tracy Beaker?

My Mum Tracy Beaker premiered last week on February 12, 2021, and has a total of 3, half-hour-long episodes that aired daily from February 12 to February 14 on CBBC at 5 pm. Apart from this. The episodes are now available for streaming in the UK on the streaming platform, BBC iPlayer. The show has also been compiled into a movie version, that is also available for streaming on the platform. At the end of the last episode, a "To be continued" banner appeared, hinting that another season is in the making for the show.

All about the cast of My Mum Tracy Beaker

Dani Harmer plays the role of the loud yet lovable Tracy Beaker, and her daughter Jess is played by the newcomer Emma Davies. The show also sees the actors like Lisa Coleman, Ruth Gemmell and Montanna Thompson in the roles of Cam, Carly and Justine Littlewood, respectively. The other cast members include Jordan Duvigneau playing the role of Tracy's new boyfriend, Sean Godfrey, and Danielle Henry playing Jess' teacher Miss Mary Oliver.

The show follows Tracy, who has now grown up along and has a daughter named Jess. They try to manage their finances while a close bond full of love is built among them, which Tracy missed with her own mom. The new addition in their world is her mother’s gym trainer turned boyfriend, Sean Godfrey who is also a recently retired footballer.

Tracy bumps into him when she visits the gym to look for kickboxing classes in order to curb her anger issues. Tracy is sceptical about him when he first asks her out, but he ends up impressing her in no time. However, as their relationship gets serious Jess is worried to lose her own little world as the newcomer slowly becomes an important part.

