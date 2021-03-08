Where To Watch Oprah's Interview With Meghan And Harry? Find Out

Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Megan Markle and Prince Harry has left the internet divided. The former Royals revealed some unknown and shocking facts about the family. While many have already tuned in to watch the two-hour long chat that Meghan and Harry had with Oprah, some are still wondering where to watch Oprah's Interview with Meghan and Harry.

Where to watch Oprah's interview with Meghan and Harry?

The long-awaited interview featuring Meghan and Harry aired on Sunday night. The full interview featuring the Sussexes aired in the United States on Sunday, March 7 from 8 to 10 PM ET. In the United Kingdom, it will be available on ITV on Monday March 8, at 9 PM. The pre-taped interview is available to watch online on CBS.com.

What is the Oprah interview with Meghan and Harry all about?

We all know that the 67-year-old American talk show host is friendly with the couple. She had attended Meghan and Harry’s wedding in May 2018. She had also partnered with Harry previously on a mental health documentary that was released on Apple TV+.

Oprah is one of the most renowned interviewers around the world. Hence, the former royals chose her as the interviewer for revealing their side of the story. While both Meghan and Harry have been surrounded by a sea of controversy ever since they got married, the couple has never revealed their side of the story in all of it. Hence in Oprah's interview, the Duke and the Duchess speak openly and honestly about the controversies that have surrounded the couple int e past couple of years. As Oprah said in the interview, ‘nothing is off-limits', the couple did not hold back when it came to revealing some shocking details about the Royal family. Many netizens were shocked and deemed the royal family to be archaic and toxic.

i hope meghan and harry name their daughter diana so i can watch the monarchy collapse in real time. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/64PKNnEYEp — 𝔸𝕢𝕚𝕚𝕝👨‍⚕️ (@aqiil001) March 8, 2021

#OprahMeghanHarry

The Producer of the crown on their way to negotiate with Meghan Markle and Harry now pic.twitter.com/ujN14Msh2f — Tierney & starboy (@babyface2000ad) March 8, 2021

Some of you can’t stand up to your own parents in your own home but you want Harry and Meghan to namedrop vs arguably one of the most dangerous institutions of all time. Take time — ً (@JamzLndon) March 8, 2021

In fact, Meghan’s former co-stars Patrick J Adams and Abigail Spencer were some of the first celebrities who came out in support of the actor. Adams made a series of tweets, alleging that Meghan had to flee the UK to protect her family and her mental health. Adams also wrote, “It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, click-baiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world but I also knew that Meghan was stronger than people realised or understood and they would regret underestimating her.”

It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who’s newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of “bullying” against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021

Image Source: Still from the interview (CBS)

