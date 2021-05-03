Where To Watch Percy Vs Goliath? Know Where To Watch This Biographical Drama Film

Percy vs Goliath released in the United States on April 30, 2021. It initially released in Canada on October 9, 2020. The movie is based on the real-life events of a Canadian farmer who decides to take down a giant corporation after they accuse him of using their genetically modified seeds. The trailer of this film has piqued the interest of many. For all those who want to know where to watch Percy vs Goliath, here are all the details.

Where to watch Percy vs Goliath?

According to a report by the New York Times, this movie is primarily available for viewing in cinemas only. But it can be rented on Google Play or FandangoNow. Other than these streaming services, viewers cannot stream the film on any other streaming platform.

Percy vs Goliath cast and other details

This biographical drama film is directed by Clark Johnson known for his previous works like Homicide: Life on the Street, S.W.A.T., Your Honor and Welcome to Paradox. The screenplay is written by Garfield Lindsay Miller and Hilary Pryor. The cast of the film includes Christopher Walken as Percy Schmeiser, a local farmer. It also includes Christina Ricci, Zach Braff, Luke Kirby, Adam Beach, Martin Donovan, Roberta Maxwell and Peter Stebbings.

Percy vs Goliath plot

The plot of this film revolves around a 70-year-old small-town farmer called Percy Schmeiser. He found that canola, vegetable oil seeds and other types of weed were growing along the sides of his farm. He sprayed them with pesticides as it is necessary for farmers to eliminate weeds as they take up the important nutrients needs by the crop. What he noticed was that these canola seeds survived the pesticides which made him deduce that they had become immune to it. He then saved these seeds to grow and harvest the crop next year. At the same time, a giant corporation called Monsanto trespassed his farm and collected the samples of his canola. The next day, Percy received a legal notice that said that he had used the company's genetically modified seeds without taking their permission or having a licence. This case was taken to the Supreme Court and Percy fought hard to save his seeds and farm.

