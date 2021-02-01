Where To Watch 'Resident Alien'? Learn About The Streaming Sites For The Show

Resident Alien is an American science fiction comedy television series that began airing on 27th January 2021 on SyFy TV. The series Resident Alien is based on the book by the same name. The book has been written by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse.

The story is about an alien who crashes lands on Earth. He takes the identity of a small-town doctor in Colorado named Harry Vanderspeigle. The alien is on a secret mission to kill all humans on Earth. Harry starts living a simple life on Earth. However, he is roped into solving a murder and it is then he realises that he needs to assimilate with his life on Earth. The series has been created by Chris Sheridan. The cast of the series consists of Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, and Corey Reynolds.

The show to have ten episodes in the first season

Where to watch Resident Alien is a frequently asked question. We have compiled a list of Resident Alien streaming sites for you.

Where to watch Resident Alien?

Resident Alien is available to stream on SyFy TV for the audiences. One can watch the channel SyFy with the help of channel finders like Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Dish, DIRECTV, and Optimum/Altice. The series is also available on Sling, FuboTV (free trial), and Hulu+ Live TV.

Resident Alien watch online

Resident Alien was made available for audiences in the UK on Sky One from 28th January. One can also watch the show on the Sky Go app on their smartphones. Now TV will also air the series and the audiences can watch the show on this too.

For audiences living in Canada, one can watch this sci-fi series for free. CTV Sc-Fi Channel will be airing the episodes and you can watch them for free. After the original airing is done, CTV’s online platform will air the episodes free.

The first episode of the show received a rating of 8.5/10 on IMDB from the audiences. The audiences loved the first episode due to clever writing, great acting, and funny scenes.

