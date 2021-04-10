Where To Watch Tamannaah Bhatia Starrer 11th Hour? Details Inside

Tamannaah Bhatia made her digital debut with the thriller series 11th Hour, directed by Praveen Sattaru. The trailer of the series received over 2 million views and left the fans intrigued about the Tamannaah Bhatia starrer series. The series is about a high-stakes boardroom. The 11th Hour release date was set to be April 9th, 2021. Here is information about where can netizens stream the series and how can they watch Tamannaah Bhatia’s 11th Hour.

Where to stream 11th Hour? How to watch 11th Hour?

Tamannaah Bhatia starrer series can be streamed on OTT platform AHA. The Telugu language thriller series has exclusively been released on OTT platform AHA. To watch the actor’s high-stakes boardroom thriller series, one needs to have a premium subscription plan of AHA. Viewers can note that the first episode on the platform has been made free to watch. The other 7 episodes can be watched only with a premium subscription to the platform.

AHA subscription plans

The OTT platform, AHA is running offers where netizens can subscribe to the platform and get a 3 months plan for only Rs 149. Another plan that the platform offers is the annual subscription plan that one can get for Rs 399. For the same, one can use code: AHA100 and get flat Rs 100 off of the annual plan for a subscription.

Plot

The plot of the series revolves around Aratrika Reddy, who is a courageous, fearless and ambitious woman. She is trying to conquer a man’s world and fights a corporate war to have it all in the business she is running. The official synopsis of the series reads, “Courageous, fearless, and ambitious – She’s a woman trying to conquer a man’s world! Will Aratrika win the biggest fight of her life?”

11th hour Telugu series cast details

Tamannaah Bhatia portrays the character of Aratrika Reddy in the show and is the protagonist. She is confronted by antagonists at every turn of her career. The web series is divided into 8 episodes and is helmed by Praveen Sattaru. The series is adapted from the novel 8 Hours, which is written by Upendra Namburi. The series also stars Arun Adith, Vamsi Krishna, Madhusudhan Rao, Shatru, Pavitra Lokesh, Anirudh Balaji, Srikanth Iyengar, and Jayaprakash

11th hour trailer

