Where To Watch The Suicide Squad? Know Where This Film Is Available For Streaming In India

DC's upcoming movie The Suicide Squad is highly anticipated by the fans. The pandemic halted and filming of the movie and also put a question mark on the release date of this awaited film. The makers finally locked in August 6 as the release date of The Suicide Squad. Here is everything one needs to know about how to watch this supervillain movie and what are the prerequisites for the same.

How to watch James Gunn's The Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad 2 will hit theatres on August 6 and also will be available for streaming on HBO Max. Those who already have HBO Max will be able to stream the movie without any inconvenience. If not, one will have to subscribe to the streaming service in order to watch the movie. According to a report by Gadgets 360, people residing in the US will only be able to stream the movie on HBO Max and watch it in theatres. Whereas in India, fans of the film will have to go to the theatres to watch the film.

The Suicide Squad trailer

The director of this movie James Gunn took to Twitter to announce an exciting piece of news about The Suicide Squad 2. He shared the poster of the film and announced that the trailer of this movie will be dropped on March 26. His tweet read, "I'll just drop this here. Did I mention that a trailer is coming tomorrow? #TheSuicideSquad".

This movie consists of an ensemble cast. Margot Robbie will reprise her role as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as the leader of the Squad Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag. Hollywood stalwarts like Idris Elba, John Cena, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Taika Waititi and Pete Davidson have also been taken aboard this film to play essential characters. Surprisingly, Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone has been roped in to essay a prominent character in this film as well. According to a report by Deadline, there are speculations that Stallone will voice the character of King Shark. James Gunn is also the writer and the director of this supervillain flick. Charles Roven and Peter Safran are the producers. It is a joint production of DC Films, Atlas Entertainment, and The Safran Company. Warner Bros Pictures is thr global distributor of this movie.

Image courtesy- @thesuicidesquad Instagram