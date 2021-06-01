Where To Watch The Telugu Adult Comedy Film 'Ek Mini Katha' Starring Santosh Shobhan?

Ek Mini Katha has finally found a home after much delay. The film was supposed to release in theatres on April 30, but owing to the pandemic situation, it premiered online on an OTT platform. Read on to find out where to watch Ek Mini Katha and other details about the film.

Where to watch Ek Mini Katha?

Ek Mini Katha was supposed to release in the theatres first. The teasers and posters for the same were released accordingly. But, owing to the aggravated pandemic situation all over the country, the release was postponed. The makers of the film soon sold the rights to an OTT platform. Now, the film has found a place on the popular online streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. The world premiere of the adult comedy film took place on May 27, 2021. Amazon Prime Video announced the same via their Twitter handle, a week before the film's release. The trailer for the film was released online as well.

About Ek Mini Katha's plot

Ek Mini Katha is an adult comedy film. It follows the life of Santosh, played by actor Santhosh Shobhan, who suffers from a psychological problem that causes him to get insecure as well. He falls in love with Amrutha, played by Kavya Thapar and rethinks his decision to not marry at all. What follows next is the comical story involving Santosh, his family and friends as he tries to find a solution for his problem.

A look at the cast of Ek Mini Katha

Ek Mini Katha stars Santosh Shobhan in the lead role. He is known for films like Thanu Nenu and Paper Boy. The movie also stars Kavya Thapar who plays Amrutha. Kavya Thapar has previously worked in Telugu and Tamil films like Ee Maya Premito and Market Raja MBBS, respectively. Both movies marked her debut in the respective film industries. Popular Telugu actor Posani Krishna Murali is seen as a doctor in the film. His character is that of a comical doctor. Other cast members of the film include popular names from the Telugu film industry like Bramhaji, Harsha Vardhan, Duvvasi Mohan, Saptagiri, among others.

