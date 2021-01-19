Where To Watch 'Wonder Egg Priority'? Complete Guide To Streaming Dates And Episode List

Wonder Egg Priority is a Japanese anime television series by CloverWorks. The series Wonder Egg priority is directed by Shin Wakabayashi. The protagonist of the series is a 14-year-old girl, Ai Ohto. She is bullied by her schoolmates for her heterochromia. As a result of this bullying, she stops going to school. One night, she hears strange voices. This leads her to pick up a gacha egg that looks similar to a real egg. After this, she is transported to a nightmarish world. In this nightmarish world, she is given ample opportunities to save others like her. By helping others she can bring back her friend Koito who committed suicide.

Wonder Egg Priority streaming

Wonder Egg Priority streaming began on 13th January 2021. The second episode will be aired on 20th January 2021. The episodes are aired every Wednesday.

Wonder Egg Priority watch online

Wonder Egg Priority watch online is available on Funimation. They have purchased the streaming rights of this anime series in the United Kingdom and North America. For watching the new episodes of this series, you need to have an active subscription to Funimation. The Premium subscription is priced at 5.99/month for two simultaneous streams, the Premium Plus is priced at $7.99/month for five simultaneous streams and offline downloads, and the Premium Plus Ultra is priced at $99.99/year. A fourteen-day free service is currently offered to the new users of this service.

Where to watch Wonder Egg Priority?

Wondering where to watch Wonder Egg Priority? The fans in Japan can watch this anime series on Nippon TV, Sapporo Television Broadcasting, and others. If you are not in Japan, then watch the streaming of the episodes on Funimation.

Wonder Egg Priority episodes

The first episode is titled The Domain of Children while the second episode is titled The Terms of Friendship. Wonder Egg Priority Episodes are of twenty-three minutes duration. The total number of episodes is twelve.

The first episode moved at a fast pace and showed the important themes of bullying and remorse. It also left subtle clues for the viewers to figure out at a later time. Many questions are raised in the first episode that hints at a bigger story. Some of the questions that are raised include how the eggs originated, the purpose of the eggs, the identity of the mysterious Aka, and the reason for Koito’s suicide.

According to a report in cbr.com, the first episode excels in every department and has set the bar high for the next episodes.

