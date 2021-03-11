Where To Watch 'Your Honor' In India, The UK And US? Is 'Your Honor' Available To Stream?

Bryan Cranston starrer Your Honor is a limited television American series developed by Peter Moffat. The trailer of the show created a storm among the fans of the cast and crew team of the series. Ever since the series has released, netizens have been trend searching "where to watch Your Honor" and "Your Honor watch online". So here is more information about the same, read on.

How to watch Your Honor in the UK?

All the 10 episodes of the series can be watched on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK.

How and where to watch Your Honor in the US?

Bryan Cranston starrer series can be streamed on Amazon.com. It can also be watched on Showtime network. Apart from these, the show Your Honor can be streamed on Hulu as well.

Is Your Honor streaming in India? Where to watch Your Honor in India?

In India, Your Honor can be streamed on Voot Select. All the 10 episodes of the series are available to stream on the OTT platform. The first episode of the series released on the platform on December 6th, 2020 and the series finale released on February 15th, 2021.

The plot of Your Honor web series

The plot of the show revolves around Bryan Cranston’s character Michael Desiato, who is a respectable judge in New Orleans. One day, his teenage son Adam gets involved in a hit and run case and kills the son of a dreaded mob boss. Michael promises his son that he won’t let any harm come upon him, following which the game of lies and deceit begins.

Michael is confident that with his expertise in the legal department, he can save his son. However, the mob boss is determined to find out the killer of his son and his means are not limited to legal. Will the righteous judge be able to save his son who has murdered the son of a mob boss?

Details of Your Honor cast

The show starring Brayan Cranston, Hunter Doohan, Michael Stuhlbarg. The show will premiere on Showtime in December 2020. The show has been written by Peter Moffat and is produced by people who have produced shows like The Good Wife and The Night Of in the past.