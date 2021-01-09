Where Was Blade Trinity Filmed? A Look At Shooting Locations Of David S Goyer Directorial

Produced and directed by David S Goyer, Blade: Trinity is a superhero horror film released in the year 2004. It is the third and final film in the Blade film series and stars Wesley Snipes, Ryan Reynolds, Jessica Biel, Kris Kristofferson, Dominic Purcell, Parker Posey and Triple H. The film also marked Ryan Reynolds’ first superhero role as well as his first collaboration with Marvel Entertainment. In the film, the war between humans and vampires continues and the only hope for the human is human-vampire hybrid warrior Blade (played by Wesley).

Where was Blade Trinity filmed?

In the film, Blade has been framed for countless murders, which turns famous sentiments against him. The vampire leader who is responsible for Blade’s bad publicity is Danica Talos (played by Parker Posey), who is hell-bent to lead her bloodthirsty compatriots to victory. In the later scenes, Blade can be seen teaming up with vampire hunters (Ryan and Jessica) in order to save humanity.

Blade Trinity filming locations

As per IMDb, Blade: Trinity was shot in several locations such as Vancouver in British Columbia and Quebec, Canada. Few scenes were also filmed at the Intersection of Granville and West Georgia Street in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The car scene in the first half and the second half were shot at the Underground Tunnels of Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Blade Trinity review

The superhero horror film grossed over $132 million at the box office worldwide on a budget of $65 million. Though the film was able to cover its budget, it received negative reviews from the critics for its direction, acing and formulaic themes. It has been considered the worst-reviewed film in the trilogy.

Rotten Tomatoes approved the rating of 25 per cent with reviews from over 168 critics. The website stated that the film is louder, campier and more incoherent than its predecessors. Popular film critic Roger Ebert gave one and a half stars out of four, while James Berardinelli also rated the same.

Some of the popular taglines from the films are:

Where it began so it shall end

The final hunt begins

He’s fought the forces of darkness alone… until now

