Where Was 'Bridal Wave' Filmed? Details About Shooting Locations And Cast Of The Film

Bridal Wave is a 2015 romance drama film directed by Michael M. Scott. The film is written by Neal H. Dobrofsky and Tippi Dobrofsky. Bridal Wave stars Arielle Kebbel and Andrew W. Walker in the lead roles along with David Haydn-Jones, Colleen Wheeler, Anna Van Hooft and others.

The film revolves around a woman who is planning for her wedding at a resort. She meets a charming local right before the ceremony and must choose between the man who can care for her financially or the man who truly understands her. The IMDb rating of the film is 6.5 out of 10. Where was Bridal Wave filmed? Read ahead to know more about the Bridal Wave filming location.

Where was Bridal Wave filmed?

According to TV Goodness, Bridal Wave is filmed at the Oak Bay Beach Hotel, which is in Victoria, British Columbia. The Oak Bay Beach Hotel is located on the shores of the Pacific Ocean. It is a luxury boutique resort. It overlooks the Strait of Juan de Fuca and offers views of snow-capped Mount Baker.

Some scenes of the film were also shot at Bella Montagna restaurant and The Westin Bear Mountain Golf Resort & Spa, Victoria. The Westin Bear Mountain Golf Resort & Spa offers golf, bike trails and more. Bridal Wave is the third Hallmark project that Michael Scott has filmed in Victoria. Take a look at the pictures of the shooting locations below.

Bridal Wave cast

Arielle Kebbel as Georgie Dwyer

Arielle Caroline played Georgie who plans her wedding at a resort. She has appeared in various television series such as Gilmore Girls, The Vampire Diaries, Ballers, Life Unexpected, Midnight Texas, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector and others. She has also appeared in many films such as American Pie Presents: Band Camp, John Tucker Must Die, The Grudge 2, Forever Strong, The Uninvited, Think Like a Man, and Fifty Shades Freed.

Andrew W. Walker as Luke Griggs

Andrew played Luke, an ex-architect. He made his debut in 1997 with the film Laserhawk and has appeared in American television series such as Maybe It's Me, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and Hot Properties. He has appeared in films such as The Mountie, The Gundown, The Beach Party at the Threshold of Hell and more.