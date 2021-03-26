Where Was 'City On A Hill' Filmed? Filming Locations, Cast, And Plot Details Of This Show

City on a Hill is a crime drama series created by Charlie MacLean. The show is based on an original idea by Ben Affleck and MacLean. City on a Hill stars Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, Amanda Clayton, Cathy Moriarty, and more. The first season received critical acclaim and the show has now been renewed for a second season. Read on to find out where was City on a Hill filmed and know more about City on a Hill filming location.

Where was City on a Hill filmed?

The exterior shots of the show were filmed in Chinatown and the South End of Boston, Massachusetts. Some shots were filmed at Beach Street. According to IMDb, shooting locations also included places such as New Rochelle, Bronx, White Plains and Staten Island in New York City. Filming was also done at Steiner Studios in the USA.

About City on a Hill plot and more

City on a Hill premiered in June 2019. The series is set in the early 1990s when the city was rife with violent criminals, corruption, tribalism and more until it all suddenly changed. The agent who was behind the change is District Attorney Decourcy Ward (played by Aldis Hodge) who came from Brooklyn and formed an unlikely alliance with Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon.) Jackie was a corrupt FBI veteran who was interested in maintaining the status quo. They form an unlikely bond to take down a family of armoured car robbers from Charlestown. They take on this case and change the city’s entire criminal justice system. City on a Hill season 1 consists of 10 episodes that have a run time of 55-58 minutes each. The IMDb rating of the show is 7.5 out of 10. City on a Hill season 2 is slated to premiere on March 28, 2021.

A glance at the cast of City on a Hill

Kevin Bacon as John "Jackie" Rohr

Aldis Hodge as DeCourcy Ward

Jonathan Tucker as Francis "Frankie” Ryan

Mark O'Brien as James "Jimmy" Ryan

Lauren E. Banks as Siobhan Quay

Amanda Clayton as Cathy Ryan

Jere Shea as Henry "Hank" Signa

Kevin Chapman as Dickie Minogue

Jill Hennessy as Jennifer "Jenny" Rohr

(Promo Image source: City on a Hill fan page Instagram)