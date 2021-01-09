Where Was Discovery Of Witches Season 2 Filmed? Have A Look At The Shooting Locations

British fantasy television series A Discovery of Witches is based on the All Souls trilogy by author Deborah Harkness, published in 2011. The series is produced by Bad Wolf and Sky Productions and it features Teresa Palmer, Matthew Goode, Edward Bluemel, Louise Brealey, Malin Buska, Aiysha Hart, Owen Teale, Alex Kingston and Valarie Pettiford. The first season with eight episodes was released in September 2018 while the second series with a total of ten episodes was released in January 2021 on Sky One.

Where was Discovery of Witches Season 2 filmed?

A Discovery of Witches season 2 has been shot in a range of locations such as Venice, Bristol, Oxford and Cardiff. According to RadioTimes, many scenes are shot on the grounds of a manor house named Plas Machen, which is located near Newport in South Wales. The production designer James North took on the task of bringing the 1590s’ England, where the sort of scenery Matthew and Diana encounter, to life.

Discovery of witches season 2 filming locations

HITC reported that the production took the cast members to Italy, England and Wales respectively. According to Backstage, the crew was also filming at Gloucester Cathedral, which is formally known as the Cathedral Church of St Peter and the Holy and Invisible Trinity. A couple of scenes were shot in The City of Dreaming Spires. The production included New College, Brown’s Café, part of the real Bodleian Library and The White Horse pub.

The outlet reported that several scenes were filmed in Bristol which featured The Rummer bar-restaurant at All Saints Lane which was shown in the first episode. However, a few scenes were shot in Deanery Road and Berkeley Square. Moreover, other locations include in Venice such as Castello Cini Monselice, San Giorgio Maggiore Island, Palazzo Contarini Plignac and Palazzo Pisani Moretta. The village of Arqua Petrarca in the Veneto region in northeastern Italy depicts the fictional village of S Lucien in France. The interiors of various locations were transformed in the Wold Studios of Cardiff, especially the Bodleian Library. The Oxford food market was created in Cardiff Market. The Insole Court in Llandaff was depicted as Matthew Clairmont’s abode.

Discovery of Witches Season 2 Review

The series received positive reviews from the critics and was praised for the adaptation, the production and the performances of the cast. Rotten Tomatoes gave 7/10 based on 32 reviews. Metacritic too rated the show 66 out of 100.

