Where Was Flora And Ulysses Filmed? Disney's Latest Superhero Venture With A Squirrel

Disney Plus is no short of quality content today with Marvel's latest additions or Disney's reboot of their classic films. An adorable original movie that got itself added in the superhero section recently is Flora and Ulysses that narrates the story of friendship between a little girl and a super-powered squirrel. Here's a little trivia about Disney's new wonder Flora and Ulysses that's receiving massive attention at the moment.

Where was Flora and Ulysses filmed? Flora and Ulysses filming locations

Like almost every other movie and television series, Flora & Ulysses is also shot in and around Vancouver B.C. Vancouver is a popular filming location that homes projects like Netflix' To All the Boys I've Loved Before and the latest, Firefly Lane. As for when was Flora and Ulysses filmed, according to Distractify, the filming began in June 2019 and wrapped up in August consequently. The lead character i.e. the squirrel was a complete CGI venture and was added to the movie during the post-production. Fortunately, the pandemic did not meddle in between the movie's filming though it is partially responsible for the post-production delay, resulting in a 1 and a half years halt until the movie finally made its way to the celebrated platform.

Flora and Ulysses is a family superhero film based on author Kate DiCamillo's best selling children book of the same name. The film released on February 19, 2021, and has not left the top spot of the most-watched films ever since. It tells the story of an unusual friendship between a little girl (Flora) and a squirrel (Ulysses), who learn things from each other over the course.

The squirrel achieves superpowers one day after being sucked into a vacuum cleaner. The movie was confused with Marvel's Squirrel Girl for the longest time due to its newest connection with the media franchise until some fans helped clear the confusion. The movie stars Matilda Lawler, Alyson Hannigan, Ben Schwartz, Anna Deavere Smith, Janeane Garofalo, Kate Micucci, Danny Pudi, and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth.

