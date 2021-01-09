Where Was GI Jane Filmed? A Look At The Shooting Locations Of Ridley Scott Directorial

Directed by Ridley Scott, GI Jane is a war-drama film which was released in 1997. The film stars Demi Moore, Viggo Mortensen and Anne Bancroft. It is the fictional story of the first woman who underwent training in the US Navy SEALs, the Navy’s elite special operations force. Produced by Largo Entertainment, Scott Free Productions and Caravan Pictures, the film received mixed reviews with Demi’s performance receiving criticism.

Where was GI Jane filmed? Read details

The plot of the film revolves around Jordon O’Neil (played by Demi) who is recruited as a test case to be the first woman allowed to train for the highly covert operations unit Navy SEALs. She has been selected for her courage, skills and level-headedness, Jordon is also determined to succeed in the demanding and honoured fighting force in the world. Under the ruthless command of Master Chief John Urgayle, Jordon goes through weeks of tough physical and emotional training. Many high-ranking officials count on her to fail in the training. However, to their dismay, Jordon perseveres. She also displays her leadership skills when she saves Urgale who is critically wounded, by risking her own life.

GI Jane filming locations

According to D23, the filmmakers selected Camp Blanding which was a 30,000-acre National Guard training site in Northern Florida for the training base. Other shooting locations were Harbour Island, Jacksonville’s Huguenot Park, at Hunting Island State Park near Beaufort in South Carolina, in Washington, D.C., and in neighbouring Virginia and Maryland. As per IMDb, a few of its scenes are also shot in Lone Pine, California, Shepperton Studios, England, Richmond, Virginia and SS Lane Victory, Los Angeles.

GI Jane review

The film received mixed reviews from critics. Rotten Tomatoes approved the rating of 51% based on the reviews from 35 critics. The outlet praised Demi for her role. Variety too called the film ‘entertaining with political and feminist underpinnings’. Empire magazine wrote, “G.I. Jane offers a perverse level of enjoyment”. Entertainment Weekly commented that Demi Moore does justice to her role ‘as snugly as a new layer of muscle’.

