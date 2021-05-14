Where Was Sas Who Dares Wins Filmed? Know The Locations Of The Reality Military Show

The quasi-military training show, SAS: Who Dares Wins, which was released by Channel 4 in October 2015, is now in its sixth series. The series shows five ex-Special Forces soldiers recreate the SAS's secret selection process. They put 30 candidates which include many known faces, through the challenges and test their physical strength as well as their psychological resilience. This year's cast members include Fitness Channel Manager Lauren, Dancer Esther, Gym Owner Rebekah, Entrepreneur Shireen, among others. Know where was Sas Who Dares Wins filmed.

Sas Who Dares Wins shooting location

Taking the contestants away from the comfort of their home, the sixth series of SAS Who Dares Wins was filmed in the wilderness of Raasay island in Scotland. The place is located between the Isle of Skye and the mainland of Scotland. The varied terrain ranges from 14 miles (23 km) north to south and 3 miles (5km) east to west at its widest. The island has a population of just 192 people and is famous for being the birthplace of Gaelic poet Sorley MacLean who was at prominence during the Scottish Renaissance period.

According to The i news, director Jay Morton said that there were not many places like Raasay. He said the place was cold, dark, and miserable which made it a very hard place to operate. He added it was just the kind of place they wanted to put people through selection. Raasay is covered by a series of tidal islets called Eilean Fladday and Eilean Tigh and is surrounded by several islands including Eilean Aird nan Gobhar, Holoman Island, Manish Island, Fraoch Eilean, and many more. The island has rough terrain and a 445-meter high flat-topped peak called Dun Caan.

According to Manchester Evening News, the new DS member Melvyn Downes, who joined Foxy and Billy, said that there was something "Special" about shooting in Scotland. He said the place brought back memories of his own SAS training. He said forget the sunny days one can count on Scotland to give all the seasons within a day. He added no other place beat the excellent terrain of the place and it was great for missions which turned out to work out really well for the series. Melvyn had joined the show after his 24-year military career. He spent half of his career carrying out missions with the SAS.

