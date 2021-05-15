Where Was 'Shrill' Filmed? Is Annie's House A Real Location Or Was It A Set? Find Out

Aidy Bryant starrer Hulu series, Shrill is sadly concluding after season three. But during its three-season run, the show was shot in plenty of scenic locations. These scenic locations ended up adding a certain charm to Annie Easton’s life. So where was Shrill filmed? Was it filmed in the U.S. or in Canada? Find out below.

Where was Shrill filmed?

Aidy Bryant is one of the most recognizable faces from Saturday Night Live. The SNL actor added another feather to her hat when she starred in the Hulu series, Shrill. The Hulu series premiered in 2019 and now in its third season. Shrill Season 3 is now the final season of the series. Aidy Bryant starrer Shrill is based on Lindy West’s book Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman.

As mentioned earlier, Aidy Bryant starrer Shrill has been filmed at plenty of scenic locations. According to some Instagram posts made by Aidy Bryant, it is safe to say that Shrill shooting locations were primarily based in Portland, Oregon. On day one of shooting for Shrill Season 3, Aidy Bryant posted a picture from the film’s set in Portland. Take a look at Aidy Bryant’s Instagram post below.

Since Shrill chronicles the life of Annie as a woman in her early 30s trying to figure out her life, the Shrill filming locations had to match the show’s aesthetic demand. Hence many of Shrill filming locations were around Alberta Art District. The district is famous amongst its young and hip crow and hence blends well with the show's theme and its characters. Here’s a picture shared from the District while Shrill’s shooting was ongoing.

Walk on over to Alberta on Monday they will be filming in Portland #shrill #tinsheddoggy menu pic.twitter.com/QGCuqoar6u — Portlander (@Mrs_pollifax) August 19, 2018

According to Portland Monthly's report, Annie's office on the show is inspired by a real office setting. Turns out Shrill producers toured Portland Mercury's office to set up the office showcased on screen. Here's a brief look at Annie's office from the show.

According to the same media portal's report, shooting in Portland was a very last minute decision hence not much of Portland's original landmarks have been covered. So even the city's influence on the show and its characters are not very visible. Last but not the least, Annie’s house scenes also seem to be shot in Portland. Here’s a scene that was shot that this house set in Portland’s heart.

IMAGE: AIDY BRYANT’S INSTAGRAM

