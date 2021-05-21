Where Was 'Start-Up' Filmed? Details About The Filming Of The South Korean TV Series

Start-Up is a South Korean television series directed by Oh Choong-hwan and stars Bae Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Seon-ho and Kang Han-na among others. The show is about a woman who has dreams of becoming an entrepreneur like Steve Jobs and her love triangle between a man who is secretly her first love and another man who is pretending to be her first love. It aired on tvN in 2020 and is also available on Netflix. The IMDb rating of the show is 8.2 out of 10. Did you know where was Start-Up filmed? Read ahead to know more about the Start-Up shooting locations.

Where was Start-Up filmed?

Oil Tank Culture Park, Seoul

According to Cosmopolitan, The Oil Tank Culture Park was used in a scene as the exterior of SandBox where Dal Mi (Bae Suzy) met In Jae (Kang Han Na) and asked to bring Nam Do San (Nam Joo Hyuk) to her networking party. This park is an eco-friendly culture complex that used to be an oil depot in Seoul. It has been transformed into a historical landmark and is used as an information centre, amphitheatre, concert performances, workshops and exhibitions.

Nodeulseom Island, Seoul

A lot of scenes were filmed at the Nodeulseom Island, especially those that involved the Samsan Tech team and Do San comforting Dal Mi after revealing something to her. This Island is an open space that offers an incredible view of the Han River.

Yeouido Hangang Park by the Floating Stage, Seoul

Mrs Choi (Kim Hae-sook) owns a corndog truck that’s located here. Han Ji Pyeong (Kim Seon Ho) would often visit her, and talk about their secret while munching Korean corn dogs and sipping yoghurt drinks. The Yeouido Hangang Park has Han River as the backdrop and free concerts held on the floating stage after sunset.

Dongjak Bridge, Seoul

When Dal Mi and Do San finally met, they drove across this bridge while Dal Mi was looking at Sand Box’s fireworks display. Many K-dramas have been filmed here and also BTS’ Love Yourself: Her photo teaser was shot on this bridge. The city lights fill the entire Bridge.

