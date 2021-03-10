Where Was 'Tell Me Your Secrets' Filmed? Let's Take A Look At The Show's Filming Locations

If you're looking for a bone-chilling, mind-blowing thriller show for your weekend binge, then look no further! Tell Me Your Secrets is the perfect show for lovers of the mystery and thriller genre. Written by Harriet Warner, the show tells the story of three mysterious characters, namely Emma, Mary, and John. Lasting for a small total of 10 episodes, the show has garnered a whopping 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The reviews for the show have been mixed.

Tell Me Your Secrets plot

The show premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 19, 2021. The less-than-2-minutes trailer packs a strong punch and gives a creepy, haunting and intriguing glimpse into the show. The show begins with Karen aka Emma Hall played by Lily Rabe, a girlfriend of a serial killer Parker and she was just released from prison. She is placed into witness protection in New Orleans, Louisiana. Mary Barlow played by Amy Brenneman, on the other hand, is the mother of a teenage girl named Theresa believed to be kidnapped and murdered by Parker. Mary goes after Parker to look for answers, but he kills himself in prison. Mary then gives John a task to find Parker's girlfriend Emma. John, played by Hamish Linklater, is a serial rapist who has served in term in prison and is now looking for redemption.

The story becomes much more gritty and gripping with more murders and more intricacies developing in Theresa's case. The lives of these three people get intertwined closely and it leads to a revelation of murkier secrets. What happened to Theresa? What is Emma's role in all of this? What secrets is everyone hiding? All of these questions get answered in a gripping manner.

Tell Me Your Secrets filming locations

New Orleans, Louisiana.

The American thriller drama series Tell Me Your Secrets was primarily filmed in 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana, according to IMDb. The whole show takes place in and around the town. New Orleans is based next to the Mississipi River and is a popular shooting location for movies and dramas alike. Several series and movies have been filmed in New Orleans over the years. From the recent shows like NCIS New Orleans, American Horror Story to the old classics like A Streetcar Named Desire, Interview with the Vampire, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button have been filmed on the filming location of Tell Me Your Secrets.