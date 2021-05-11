Where Was 'That Damn Michael Che' Filmed? Check Out The Shooting Locations Of The Series

That Damn Michael Che is an American sketch comedy that premiered on HBO Max on May 6, 2021. Starring American standup comedian Michael Che, the comedy television series sees Michael being his unfiltered and witty self. Scroll on to find out where was That Damn Michael Che filmed.

Where was That Damn Michael Che filmed?

Produced by Universal Television, according to Variety Insight, the entire sketch series was shot all throughout New York City in the Broadway Video, Universal TV and Irony Point's studio space. The filming for the show started on November 9, 2020, and wrapped up in February 2021.

The official synopsis of the series on IMDb reads, "A theme or incident, such as police brutality, unemployment and romance and use sketches and vignettes to illustrate what it feels like to experience this from a Black vantage point." The show uses sketches and vignettes to illustrate what it feels like to experience various everyday situations like racial profiling, unemployment, falling in love and more in a funny way from Michael Che's perspective.

A look at That Damn Michael Che cast

The show features Saturday Night Live cast members Cecily Strong, Heidi Gardner, Colin Quinn and Ellen Cleghorne. Michael Che’s Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost also features on the show. The show also has various guest appearances like Omari Hardwick, Geoffrey Owens, Godfrey, Billy Porter and Method Man. The show comprises 6 episodes with the first two episodes out on HBO Max.

Watch That Damn Michael Che trailer:

The trailer of the comedy series dropped on April 27, 2021. The trailer starts with Michael Che sitting beside the priest in a confession room and the priest asks him what is currently the reason behind his troubles. To this Michael responds that everything is troubling him and he doesn't know where to start. Further in the trailer, Michael goes on to address the "elephant in the room" that is the issues faced by Black people in America like racial discrimination, police brutality among others. He also says that the show "might be uncomfortable to watch."

Who is Michael Che?

For the unversed, Michael Che is a 37-year-old actor and comedian who is most popularly known for being the co-host of Saturday Night Live. Other than hosting the show, Michael also serves as the co-head writer. The comedian also hosted the 70th Prime Time Emmy Awards alongside SNL co-host Colin Jost. Apart from hosting SNL, Michael has also appeared in other shows like The Daily Show, Wrestle Mania 35, John Oliver's New York Stand-up Show and The Half Hour.

IMAGE: HBO MAX'S TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.