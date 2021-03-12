Where Was The Help Filmed? Check Out The All The Locations Recreated To Match The 60s Era

The Help is a 2011 period drama based on the novel of the same name that attempted to enlighten viewers about the white and black class divide during the 1960s. Since the movie was set far back into the timeline, the production team put together different sets and recreate several real locations into its ancient counterparts. Today, these filming locations see many visitors from around the world who were touched by this movie. Let's take a look at The Help filming locations.

Where was The Help filmed?

According to the Locations Hub, The Help was shot in the Delta region of Mississippi in the city of Greenwood. Although a city, Greenwood embraces a vast blanket of cotton fields and pecan trees that beautifully represents rural life. Director Tate Taylor had revealed in his statement that he wanted Mississippi to be a character in the film and he couldn't have been prouder of having the place attached with his film as he himself grew up there.

The movie featured real locations like the Mayflower Cafe, Brent's Drugs Pharmacy, Jackson Junior League and Jackson Journal in Clarksdale, as per This is my South. The movie was also effective in boosting the Southern city's economy. Reportedly, the movie brought in approximately $13 million+ for Greenwood the year it released. That is because the movie had the entire staff based in that city itself and had featured many motels and restaurants that impacted tourism massively.

The homes of each of the five leading ladies were carefully designed in a way that will portray their starkly different personalities. For instance, Skeeter's (Emma Stone) house appeared to be a little more traditional than others as in the movie she was the only one who lived with her parents. But at the same time, her carefree and young spirit rubbed off on the house as the house amassed the residues of her chi energy here and there. On the other hand, Aibileen (Viola Davis) who's the black help of the white families had a much smaller house, of course, to represent their socio-economic differences but also appeared to be much more inviting and warm despite the dull colours on the wall.

Image Credit - Stills from The Help Trailer

