Where Was 'The Underground Railroad' Filmed? Know About The Series' Shooting Location

The Underground Railroad is an American historical drama TV series directed by Barry Jenkins. The series is based on a novel of the same name, written by Colson Whitehead. The Underground Railroad premiered on Amazon Prime Video recently and follows a fictional story of people attempting to escape from slavery in the Southern United States. Since the entire series is set in the 1800s, it has left fans wondering about the location of the shoot. Read ahead to know The Underground Railroad filming locations.

Where was The Underground Railroad Filmed?

Underground Railroad was filmed in the Savannah region and around the state of Georgia, which is located between Eastern Europe and Western Asia. The series includes 10 episodes and the filming for this series began in 2019. The Academy Award-winning director did an excellent job in making the place look like the 1800s. The characters in the series are fictionalized, but it is based on a few facts, which includes racist comments faced by Black women.

South African actor Thuso Mbedu plays the character of Cora Randall in the series. The book follows her journey to freedom, which gives us an insight into her journey from Georgia to Carolinas, Tennesse and Indiana. The Underground Railroad shooting locations thus includes Savannah as well as the area around Georgia, which was transformed to look like a time from the 1800s.

The show also stars Chase Dillon and Joel Edgerton in the lead roles who played the character of Homer, Ridgeway’s assistant and a slave catcher, respectively. Aaron Pierre, Justice Leak, Damon Herriman, and William Jackson Harper were seen in supporting roles, amongst other actors. The Underground Railroad review is positive as it follows a network of abolitionists, hidden routes, and safe houses that helped enslaved African Americans escape to freedom from the early to mid-1800s. In the books and the series, it is an actual railroad complete with engineers, conductors, tracks, and tunnels. The series has been streaming since May 14 on Amazon Prime and has received a lot of praise for the performances, shooting locations as well as the storyline.

IMAGE: STILL FROM THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.