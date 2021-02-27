Where Was 'WandaVision' Filmed? From Atlanta To Burbank, Know About Its Exotic Locations

Marvel’s first miniseries WandaVision is on the verge of completing its run in the month of March. After Avengers: Endgame, which brought an end to the saga of the mightiest heroes of the first few phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this miniseries gave a funny look into WandaVision’s happily married life. Filled with comic punches and Wanda-Vision’s supernatural abilities, this light-hearted show has entertained Marvel fans well. Although a part of the show is set in a monochromatic background, fans are yet curious to know, where the miniseries was filmed in real life. Here’s everything that you need to know about WandaVision’s filming location.

(Image Source: Still from WandaVision)

ALSO READ| WandaVision Episode 7 Spoilers: What Does The Nexus Marvel Commercial Imply?

Where is WandaVision filmed?

In the show, Wanda and Vision appear to be living in an elegant neighbourhood located in the town of Westview, New Jersey. According to Atlas of Wonders, the exterior of their residence is one of the fake buildings located at the Warner Bros. Ranch Facilities in Burbank. This set has been serving as a backdrop ever since the 1930s. Apart from this, the interiors of Wanda and Vision’s residence were filmed at Pinewood Atlanta Studios.

(Image Source: Still from WandaVision)

ALSO READ| Black Widow BTS Pic Sees Scarlett Johansson Holding A Gun, Leaves Marvel Fans 'desperate'

According to the portal, the talent show sequence in the square of the city was shot at Disney’s Golden Oak Rance situated in Santa Clarita. The Westview Public Library sequence in reality is the Subway entrance located at the Urban background district also at the Golden Oak Ranch set. A few other sequences of the film were filmed in the Residential Street set. According to IMDb, the shooting location of WandaVision also includes Los Angeles, California, and Atlanta.

(Image Source: Still from WandaVision)

ALSO READ| Marvel TV Shows: 'Loki' To 'Ironheart', List Of All 12 Marvel TV Shows After 'WandaVision'

What is next in store for MCU fans after WandaVision?

After WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will debut on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from March 19 onwards. Just like Elisabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, even Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their roles from Avengers: Endgame in their miniseries. Post this, the most-anticipated Marvel Film Black Widow will also hit the silver screens in the month of May. Tom Hiddleston starrer Loki and many other miniseries are lined up for fans in the fourth phase of MCU.

ALSO READ| 'WandaVision' Fate Unclear But Scarlet Witch Aka Wanda To Star In 'Doctor Strange' Film

(Promo Image Source: Still from WandaVision)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.