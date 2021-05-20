Where Were The 'FRIENDS' Cast Last Seen? See Which Movies And TV Shows Did They Appear In

The Friends cast is reuniting after 17 years and the fans couldn't be happier. The Friends reunion trailer dropped on May 19, 2021, and it immediately went viral. The reunion episode is slated to release on May 27, 2021, on HBOMax. Here is a look at the projects that were last taken up by the Friends cast.

Where were the Friends cast last seen?

Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller

Courteney Cox shot to fame after her role as Monica Geller on the sitcom. Monica Geller is the younger sister of Ross Geller. She is a chef, and also a perfectionist. After appearing in Friends, Courteney went on to do shows like Cougar Town, TalhotBlond, Lucy, to name a few. She was last seen in an episode of Modern Family. After the Friends Reunion episode, she will be next seen in the horror movie Scream which is scheduled to release next year.

Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green

Rachel Green is a fashionista friend of Monica's from school, played by Jennifer Aniston. She finally ends up together with Ross with whom she has an on and off relationship in the show. Jennifer Aniston appeared in films like Horrible Bosses 2, We're the Millers, Marley & Me, etc. She was last seen in 2019, first in the drama series The Morning Show opposite Steve Carell and then in the movie Dumplin'.

Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay

Phoebe Buffay was an important part of the Friends cast. She is the eccentric friend in the group. She is known for her out of the box thinking and dressing style as well. Lisa Kudrow, who plays Phoebe in the show, went on to appear in series like The Comeback, Web Therapy, and movies like Kabluey and P.S. I Love You. She was last seen in the movie Like a Boss as Shay Whitmore and a television special titled Death to 2020.

Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani

Known for his love for food and being a total flirt, Joey is one of the Friends cast who is the most beloved among fans. He wants to become an actor in the series. Matt LeBlanc after playing the role of Joey went on to star in series like Episodes and Lost in Space. He was last seen in the TV series Man with a Plan.

Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing

The sarcastic one from the group, Chandler Bing charmed the viewers with his awkward yet witty comebacks in the drama. Matthew Perry went on to act in movies like The Whole Nine Yards, 17 Again, Fools Rush In, etc. He was last seen in the 2017 mini-series The Kennedys: After Camelot. After the Friends reunion episode, he will be next seen in a supporting role in the Netflix film Don't Look Up.

David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller

Ross Geller is Monica's elder brother who is noted for his goofy but lovable demeanour. David Schwimmer, just like the rest of the cast received worldwide recognition after appearing on Friends. He went on to play leading roles in movies like Kissing a Fool, Six Days Seven Nights, etc. He was last seen in the biographical comedy film The Laundromat in 2019 and the TV series Intelligence in 2020.

(Image: David Schwimmer Instagram)

